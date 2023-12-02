President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) refuted French President Emmanuel Macron’s statement that he is “completely against” the trade agreement between Mercosur and the European Union, given at a press conference in Dubai, at COP28.

Lula and Macron had a bilateral meeting earlier, during the event that discusses climate change. Soon after, Macron praised Lula and criticized the agreement. “He (Lula) is visionary, courageous and there is a lot of synergy between our strategies,” said the French president. “And it is precisely for this reason, for this very reason, that I am against the agreement between Mercosur and the European Union, because I think it is an agreement completely contradictory to what he is doing in Brazil and to what we are doing, because it is an agreement that was negotiated 20 years ago, and that we tried to patch up, and it is badly patched up”.

According to Macron, the agreement does not take biodiversity and climate into account. “It’s an old-fashioned trade agreement that dismantles tariffs. In recent years, these agreements have been greatly improved,” he said, exemplifying the agreement with New Zealand and Chile. “Very modern arrangements where climate is at the center.”

The French president claimed that he cannot be contradictory. “[Não posso] ask our farmers, French industries and industries across Europe, to make efforts, to apply new practices to decarbonize and to eliminate certain products and to say that I am removing all tariffs to bring in products that do not apply these rules, and that this will be great.”

A few minutes after the press conference, Lula commented on the matter while walking through the corridors of a restricted area at COP28, the newspaper reported. The globe. Lula said that France is a “protectionist” country and that the European Union’s vision is different.

“It’s his right. Each country has the right to have a position. I think it’s his right to have a position. I think France is the hardest country to make an agreement with because France is more protectionist. It’s not the same position as the European Union, which thinks differently”, he stated.