French President Emmanuel Macron | Photo: Christian Hartmann/Pool/EFE/EPA

The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, denounced this Friday (15) that the French ambassador to Niger, Sylvain Itté, and several other diplomats from the country are being held hostage by members of the Nigerien army, who carried out a coup d’état in July. and overthrew the government of President Mohamed Bazoum.

According to Macron, Itté is not being allowed to leave the French embassy building in Niger’s capital, Niamey. He stated that both the ambassador and the staff are “literally trapped” on site.

Macron also noted that Niger’s military is blocking the entry of food for the delegation and is forcing diplomats to feed themselves with “military rations.”

After the complaint, the French president did not give any further details about the situation. The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not yet commented on the matter.

The measure against French embassy staff in the African country comes amid growing tension between France and the military authorities now in charge of Niger. Nigerien army forces had ordered the expulsion of the French ambassador in August, however, France refused to withdraw troops it maintains in the country, claiming that the military government’s order was not valid.

On Tuesday (12), the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs had already issued a statement informing that Stephane Jullien, a French officer, had been arrested by the Nigerien military.

Jullien worked in Niger as a counselor for French citizens abroad. (With EFE Agency)