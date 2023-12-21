The President of France also said that actor Gérard Depardieu, accused of rape, “makes France proud”

The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, declared on Wednesday (Dec 20) that French actor Gérard Depardieu had become the target of a “human hunt”while the actor faces allegations of rape and sexual assault.

“You will never see me take part in a manhunt”, Macron said on French television when asked about the possibility of stripping the actor of the Legion of Honor, the highest French order of merit. Macron also said that the honor, which Depardieu received in 1996, “not a moral tool”.

Last week, the French Minister of Culture, Rima Abdul Malak, said that the actor's behavior shamed France, and stated that the actor could be removed from the Legion.

Reports

Spanish journalist and author Ruth Baza, 51 years old, filed a complaint against Depardieu on Tuesday (Dec 19), accusing the French actor of rape when she went to interview him in Paris in 1995.

Baza, who was 23 years old at the time, while Depardieu was 46 years old, said that the act was “an intrusion without any consent”.

Depardieu was also denounced by actress Hélène Darra for sexual assault in an episode that allegedly took place in 2007. In addition to Helène, 13 other women accused the actor of sexual violence in the press.

Consequences

The Paris wax museum removed Depardieu's sculpture on Monday (Dec 18) due to “negative reactions” of visitors.

The French actor also lost his title of honorary citizen of the Belgian municipality, Estaimpuis, shortly after Quebec (Canada) revoked his main honor due to his comments against women.

In 2017, Macron stripped Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein of his Legion of Honor following a series of allegations of sexual harassment and rape.