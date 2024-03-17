Zakharova invited Macron to stop sending weapons to Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed plans to propose to Russia a ceasefire in Ukraine during the Paris Olympics, which will be held from July 26 to August 11, 2024. He also announced his readiness to negotiate with Russian President Vladimir Putin. In Moscow, commenting on Macron’s statement, they recalled that France supplies weapons to Ukraine.

Macron called the situation in Ukraine “more complex than ever”

The French President answered affirmatively when asked by journalists whether he would propose to Russia a ceasefire in Ukraine during the Olympics in Paris. “Yes, we will ask for it,” he said.

Macron also said that the performances of Russian athletes under a neutral flag will be carefully monitored to ensure that none of them “take advantage of this situation.”

Photo: Ludovic Marin / Reuters

He noted that the situation in Ukraine is now “more complex than ever” and there is a lot of uncertainty in the world regarding the prospects. Answering a question from journalists whether he would answer the phone if Putin called, Macron said that he was ready for negotiations and considered maintaining dialogue his responsibility.

Zakharova invited Macron to stop sponsoring terrorism

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, commenting on Macron’s statements, made a response proposal. She said that France should stop supplying arms to Ukraine.

“He constantly contradicts himself, says some very strange things. Then first he talks about the entry of troops of the European Union or individual NATO countries into the zone [украинского] conflict, then he says that he will never initiate anything like that. Now I started talking about the Olympic Games,” she noted.

Zakharova also invited Macron to put forward a similar proposal to the parties to the Middle East conflict. “A lot probably depends on France’s word there,” she suggested.