The president of France, Emmanuel Macronannounced this Thursday in a televised speech that he has no intention of resigning: “The mandate that you have democratically entrusted to me is a five-year mandate and you will exercise it fully within the deadline.”

The French president has called for unity “to work for France and forge new commitments”, after the fall of the Government this Wednesday in a motion of censure for which he blamed the “cynicism” of “the extreme left and the extreme right.”

By voting in favor of the motion of censure, Macron lamented, “the extreme right and the extreme left They have united in an anti-Republican front.” “I know some people are tempted to blame me for this situation. It’s much more comfortable“he adds.

In conclusion, Macron has called for wisdom”, “unity” and “hope” to “rebuild the nation”. In the president’s words, it is time to “recover wisdom wherever there is anger” and to seek “hope where some give in to anguish.”

