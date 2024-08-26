French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday (26) ruled out appointing a prime minister nominated by the left-wing New Popular Front (NFP) alliance.

In a statement released after four days of talks with party leaders, the Élysée Palace cited the need for “institutional stability”.

“The President of the Republic noted that a government based solely on the program and parties proposed by the alliance with the largest number of deputies, the New Popular Front, would be immediately censured by all other groups represented in the National Assembly,” the note pointed out.

According to the newspaper Le Monde, Macron asked political leaders to demonstrate “a spirit of responsibility” and asked the Socialists, Greens and Communists, members of the NFP, to propose “ways of cooperating with other political forces”.

The NFP won the early parliamentary elections in France, held on June 30 and July 7, but did not obtain an absolute majority in the National Assembly (half the seats in the house, plus one).

As the NFP, Macron’s coalition, which came second in the election, and the right-wing nationalist National Rally party, which came third, are not in dialogue with each other, France is experiencing a political crisis, as any name the president chooses to be prime minister and form the government will be subject to being overthrown by a vote of no confidence in the National Assembly.

Just days before the Paris Olympics began, the NFP had nominated Lucie Castets, the finance director of Paris city hall, as its candidate for prime minister, after weeks of deadlock.

However, using the need for France to “focus” on the Olympic Games as a pretext, Macron rejected the nomination and said that in mid-August he would “appoint a prime minister with the broadest possible support”.

On Friday (23), the president began meetings with party leaders to discuss names for the position of prime minister, but at the end of the talks, there was no consensus on the appointment of a prime minister.

Macron said on Monday that he will start a new round of consultations on Tuesday (27). “My responsibility is to ensure that the country is not blocked [politicamente] nor weakened,” said the president.