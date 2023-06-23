Macron was speaking during a closing session of a summit in Paris where some 40 leaders, including about 20 from Africa, as well as the Chinese premier and the president of Brazil, gathered to push a new global financial agenda.

The aim of the summit is to enhance crisis financing for low-income countries, reduce their debt burdens, reform financial systems after wars, and make funds available to combat climate change by achieving consensus at the highest levels on how to advance a number of stalled initiatives of bodies such as the G-20 and the United Nations Climate Change Conference ( Cobb), the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, and the United Nations.

The pledge of $100 billion falls far short of the actual needs of poor countries, but it has become a symbol of the failure of rich countries to make financial pledges to combat climate change.

This has caused mistrust in the broader climate negotiations among countries trying to promote measures to cut carbon dioxide emissions.