2024 starts with a nice recognition for El Diablo

“Knight of the Legion of Honour. Long live France, long live the Republic”. So on social media Fabio Quartararo accompanied the video that immortalized the awarding of the honor to the 2021 MotoGP world champion rider by the President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron.

Quartararo thus becomes part of a decidedly exclusive club as far as French motorsport is concerned given that before him they joined the Legion of Honor as Knights only Alain Prost And Sebastien Loeb.

The National Order of the Legion of Honour it is the highest honor which can be conferred by the French State. It is an order of chivalry established on 19 May 1802 by Napoleon Bonaparte to replace and integrate old pre-existing royal orders and later passed to the Republic.

A significant recognition for El Diablo who, after two difficult seasons, hopes to experience a 2024 season as a protagonist together with a Yamaha that must find itself. The new regulation relating to concessions will allow Honda and Yamaha owners to already take part in the shakedown in Malaysia before the three days of official testing. On February 1st, the Knight of the Legion of Honor Fabio Quartararo will begin his 2024 in the hope of getting on the saddle of a winning 'horse'.