The Elysee Palace announced that Macron “calls for her immediate and unconditional release.”
Macron added, “France is on alert, and is seeking with its partners to release French hostages held by Hamas.”
- The French President’s comments come after Hamas broadcast a video on Monday showing a statement by a hostage the movement held captive in the attack it launched last week on Israel.
- In the footage, the young woman identified herself as Mia Shim, 21 years old, and asked to be returned to her family as soon as possible.
- The young woman appeared with an injury to her arm and was receiving treatment by a medical worker.
- A representative of Shim’s family confirmed her identity to Reuters, and her family was among a group including French family members who appealed to Macron last week for help in releasing their missing relatives.
- The Israeli military issued a statement, saying it was in constant contact with Shim’s family, and added that it was using “all intelligence and operational measures” to return the prisoners.
- Hamas announced that it was holding between 200 and 250 people hostage, in the attack that killed 1,300 people on the Israeli side.
