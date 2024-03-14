Macron announced the possibility of France to resist Russia

French President Emmanuel Macron called on Russian President Vladimir Putin not to throw around threats about the possible use of nuclear weapons.

He considered such statements inappropriate, emphasizing that using nuclear weapons as a threat is irresponsible, since they are a security tool. The French leader added that his country also has a nuclear arsenal, which serves as a guarantee of security for citizens.

“This puts a responsibility on us to avoid escalation,” he said. Macron also noted that “many words are not needed” when it comes to nuclear weapons. He also warned that Paris is ready to respond to a possible escalation from Moscow.

This is how the French President responded to Vladimir Putin’s words that from a military-technical point of view, Russia is ready for a nuclear war. In addition, the head of state allowed nuclear tests to be carried out if such response measures to US actions were needed.

Putin's words about nuclear weapons were considered a warning to the West

The British publication Express called the Russian President's statement on the use of nuclear weapons a warning. Putin’s statement attracted the attention of other leading world media, including, in particular, the Independent and Telegraph publications, TIME magazine, The Washington Post newspaper, as well as the German Zeit and Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

According to Spiegel journalists, Putin's words are another warning to the West. They considered the statement of the Russian leader a threat. In turn, CNN noted that the president did not talk about the inevitability of using nuclear weapons. He pointed out that Putin allows such a possibility only if we are talking about the existence of the Russian state.

This position was approved by American entrepreneur Elon Musk. He said Russia would do the right thing by using nuclear weapons when there is a critical threat.

At the same time, China, commenting on Putin's statement, called on the nuclear powers to promote de-escalation and adhere to the concept of common security. The country's Foreign Ministry recalled that in 2022, five nuclear powers issued a statement on the prevention of nuclear war, indicating that it cannot be won.

The US was preparing for a Russian nuclear strike on Ukraine

According to CNN, the United States at the end of 2022 began to “carefully prepare” for the possible use of nuclear weapons by Russia in Ukraine. Washington, amid such fears, worked closely with its allies to develop contingency plans and sought to warn Moscow of the consequences of such a move.

As a retaliatory measure, the American side planned to launch a non-nuclear strike. At the same time, as noted in the White House, the reaction had to be impressive, for example, an attack on units that launched nuclear weapons.

However, as Putin stated, Moscow did not intend to use nuclear weapons during a special military operation. He stressed that this was never necessary.

Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov also spoke about publications that appeared in Western media about Russia’s similar intentions. He called such articles unworthy of comment, “reasoning.”