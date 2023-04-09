“The worst thing is to think that we Europeans should be followers” on the Taiwan issue and “adapt to the American rhythm and the Chinese exaggerated reaction,” Macron said Friday during his visit to China, before Beijing conducted major military maneuvers around Taiwan.

He called on Europe to “wake up,” adding, “Our priority is not to adapt to the agenda of others in different regions of the world.”

He continued, “Why should we follow the rhythm chosen by others? At some point, we have to ask ourselves the question of where our interest lies, knowing that we do not want to enter into the logic of mass against mass.”

On Friday, Macron discussed with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping the situation in Taiwan.

Beijing considers Taiwan, with a population of 23 million, to be an integral part of China’s territory and has not yet been able to reunite it with the rest of its territory since the end of the Chinese Civil War in 1949.

Beijing’s maneuvers began after Wednesday’s meeting in California between the Taiwanese president and US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy, to which Beijing promised to respond with “firm and strong” measures.

The Elysee reported that Friday’s meeting between Macron and Xi was “intense and frank,” conveying Macron’s keen interest in “the build-up of tensions in the region.”

In his interview with Les Echos newspaper, he called for “strategic independence” to be the “battle for Europe,” warning that the “acceleration of the Sino-American duopoly” might lead to a loss of “time and means to finance” this “strategic independence.”

“We will become affiliated while we are able to be the third pole if we have a few years to establish it,” he said.

“The contradiction lies in establishing elements for a real European strategic independence, while at the same time following the American policy,” he added.

He pointed out that he “won the ideological battle” in the European Union, as “five years ago we used to say that European sovereignty does not exist.”

He called for “strengthening the defense industry” and “accelerating the battle for nuclear energy and renewable energies” on the European continent.