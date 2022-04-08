PARIS (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday regretted having started the election campaign late, amid opinion polls showing a diminishing lead over far-right candidate Marine Le Pen.

Le Pen has risen in the polls in recent weeks and is expected to face Macron in the second round. Just a few weeks ago, the president’s re-election was considered a certainty.

Macron is still ahead in the polls for the April 24 runoff showdown, but his lead is now within the margin of error.

“Who could have understood six weeks ago that I would suddenly start political rallies, that I would focus on domestic issues when the war broke out in Ukraine,” Macron told RTL radio.

“So it’s a fact that I entered (the campaign) later than I wanted,” Macron said, adding that he maintained a “spirit of conquest and not defeat.”

If Le Pen is elected this month, his social program will alienate international investors, Macron said in an interview with Le Parisien newspaper.

“Her program will create mass unemployment because it will alienate international investors and not be budget-friendly,” he said.

“Its foundations have not changed: it is a racist program that aims to divide society and it is very brutal.”

Le Pen told France Info radio on Friday: “Emmanuel Macron doesn’t know my program…he must think it’s that of (far-left competitor) Jean-Luc Mélenchon.”

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon and Benoit Van Overstraeten)

