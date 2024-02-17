Paris (agencies)

French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed that recognizing a Palestinian state is no longer taboo for France, which indicates that Paris may make the decision if efforts for a two-state solution falter due to opposition from Israel.

French lawmakers voted in 2014 to urge their government to recognize Palestine.

Macron's statements were the first time a French leader had made such a proposal, and highlight further impatience among Western leaders with the increasing human casualties in Gaza due to the Israeli attack on the Gaza Strip.

Macron said while standing side by side with King Abdullah II of Jordan in Paris: “Our partners in the region, especially Jordan, are working on this, and we are working with them, and we are ready to contribute to it, in Europe and in the Security Council. Recognizing the Palestinian state is not an option.” Taboo for us.” Macron's comments are likely aimed at increasing pressure on Israel.

The massive Israeli air and ground assault on the small, densely populated Gaza Strip has killed more than 28,000 Palestinians, leveled built-up areas and left most of the Strip's 2.3 million residents homeless.

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said this month that part of British policy is to say that there will come a time when Britain will look to recognize a Palestinian state, including at the United Nations.

Macron stated that the Israeli attack on Rafah would only lead to an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe and would be a turning point in the conflict.