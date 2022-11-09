President Emmanuel Macron recalled on Wednesday that the French nuclear deterrent protects France and Europe, in a context of growing tensions with Russia over its offensive against Ukraine and in the face of repeated threats by Vladimir Putin to resort to nuclear weapons in that conflict.

The president explained that nuclear deterrence is “the backbone” of France’s security and that it rests on “simple and clear principles” that guarantee its “freedom of action” and protect the country from any aggression “of state origin” on its “vital interests”

“Today, much more than yesterday, the vital interests of France have a European dimension. Our nuclear forces contribute by their very existence to the security of France and Europe, “said Macron when presenting the revision of the French defense strategy in the port of Toulon (southeast of the country).

Macron, in power since 2017, wanted to reassure his allies with these words, after his recent statements cast doubt on the validity of the French nuclear deterrent. The president hinted in an October 12 television interview that in the event of a Russian tactical nuclear attack on Ukrainian territory, Paris would not respond with the nuclear weapon.

France is the only nuclear power in the European Union, after Brexit (the departure of the United Kingdom from the community club), and as such plays “a fundamental role in its security,” Macron said. Only three NATO countries (France, the United Kingdom and the United States) have nuclear weapons of their own, although Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Turkey store US nuclear weapons on their territories, according to the Center for Arms Control and Non-Proliferation.

The president warned of “the risks of escalation” of the war in Ukraine and that there will be “broader geopolitical rivalries” in the future. Therefore, he considered that it is essential to review the strategy of France and Europe in terms of defense to face new challenges.

Macron expressed his wish that France would remain in 2030 “an independent, respected and agile power” and “a power at the heart of European strategic autonomy with a strong Atlantic anchor”. The French president sees his country as “a balancing power that assumes his responsibilities and contributes, in reliable collaboration and solidarity, to the safeguarding of multilateralism and international law.”

End of Operation Barkhane



On the other hand, Macron officially announced this Wednesday, in consultation with his partners in the region, the end of the Barkhane operation in the Sahel. This was launched in August 2014, with the aim of fighting terrorism and insurgent groups in the African region of the Sahel and giving support to the weak armies of the region in their fight against jihadists.

“Our vocation is not to stay indefinitely on the fields of operations,” said the head of the Elysee, who considered that the interventions should be “better limited in time” and respond to the needs of the African Armies.

In the Barkhane operation -carried out by the French Armed Forces with the collaboration of the Armies of the five Sahel countries (Mauritania, Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger and Chad)- 5,500 French soldiers participated. The French Army began to withdraw three months ago from Mali, but there are still some 3,000 French soldiers deployed in Niger, Chad and Burkina Faso. Since this operation began nine years ago, 59 French soldiers have died in the Sahel.