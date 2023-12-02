Netanyahu: “Destroy Hamas”. Macron: “What does it mean?”. But Bibi has a secret plan

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu states that the only way to achieve Israel’s goal of destroying Hamas is through the IDF’s continuation of the ground invasion of Gaza. Netanyahu says the war will continue until this goal is achieved, adding that he will also continue working to free hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza.

“We will do everything to bring them home, to complete that mission but also to destroy Hamas and to ensure that Hamas will never pose a threat to us again and that there will be no group threatening Israel from Gaza,” says the prime minister, during a press conference.

“I am saying clearly: we will continue with the war until we achieve all our objectives. There is no way to achieve these objectives except by winning, and there is no way to win except through land invasion.” US officials have reportedly warned Netanyahu that Israel will not necessarily have maneuverability and support if the fighting continues for months.

Emmanuel Macron’s doubts are even more explicit. French President Emmanuel Macron is in Qatar where he met with Qatari Emir Tamim ben Hamad Al-Thani, the main mediator in the attempted negotiations between Israel and Hamas for the release of the hostages still held in Gaza. Among these, there are probably also 4 French citizens.

In a press conference before leaving Dubai at the end of two days of meetings and speeches in a climate conference weighed down by the simultaneous resumption of fighting at the end of the recent truce in the Middle East, Macron raised his tone by warning that “the destruction of Hamas risks to provoke a 10-year war.” The attack against Israel’s reiterated objective, unclear according to Macron, was unprecedented, and the French president also appealed to “redouble efforts to achieve a lasting ceasefire”.

But according to Il Fatto Quotidiano, Netanyahu’s plan would be different. “Privately, he has told aides that he is pushing for the military to assassinate the head of Hamas in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar. Netanyahu believes, according to reports, that the assassination of Sinwar, the alleged mastermind of the October 7 attacks, – or of military commander Mohammed Deif – would be enough to convince the Israeli public that a great victory has been achieved against Hamas and that the war in Gaza can end.”

