The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, spoke by telephone this Wednesday (29) with the dictator of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, and proposed that the European Union (EU) “gradually suspend” the sanctions imposed on the South American country, if the Venezuelan regime fulfills the commitments it signed with the opposition in October this year.

These commitments include “holding free and fair presidential elections in 2024”, the “release of political prisoners” and “respect for human rights”.

Macron also offered France’s collaboration to contribute to a social fund administered by the United Nations to help the civilian population of Venezuela, which is suffering from the serious economic and humanitarian crisis, worsened by the Chavista dictatorship. The French president stated that he “will continue to maintain contacts” with the Venezuelan regime and opposition to “support the process of dialogue and national reconciliation”.

Macron’s initiative comes after the United States eased sanctions on Venezuela’s oil, gas and gold sector for six months, in recognition of the agreement reached in Barbados between the Maduro regime and the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), which brings together the main opposition parties in the South American country. (With EFE Agency)