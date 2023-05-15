French President Emmanuel Macron promised his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky more military aid last night during a working dinner at the Elysée Palace. Macron vowed to train more Ukrainian soldiers and deliver dozens of armored vehicles and light tanks to kyiv to help kyiv counterattack the Russian army.

Macron was willing to provide “political, financial, humanitarian and military support to Ukraine for as long as necessary, individually and through international cooperation with the European Union, NATO, the United Nations and other organizations.” “In the coming weeks, France will form and equip several (Ukrainian) battalions with dozens of armored vehicles and light tanks, including AMX-10RC,” Paris and Kiev said in a joint statement.

France will also continue to support Ukraine’s air defense capabilities and train Ukrainian soldiers. By the year 2023, the French country has set itself the goal of training 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers in France and 4,000 in Poland, where it has deployed more than 200 soldiers for this purpose, according to the French press.

withdrawal from Moscow



Paris and kyiv once again demanded that Russia withdraw the entirety of its military forces from the territory of Ukraine, “on its recognized international borders, immediately, fully and without conditions.” They also demanded the withdrawal of Moscow from the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, since it considers that “the irresponsible takeover and militarization by the Russian Army constitutes a serious threat.”

Zelensky’s visit to Paris is part of his European tour, which took him to Italy and Germany over the weekend. The President of Ukraine will travel to London on Monday, where he is scheduled to meet British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.