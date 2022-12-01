Macron said that France and the United States will not put pressure on Kyiv to start negotiations with Russia

French President Emmanuel Macron, at a joint press conference with US leader Joe Biden, promised that Paris and Washington would not put pressure on Kyiv, forcing him to negotiate with Russia, reports RIA News.

“We will never put pressure on Ukraine so that it makes a compromise that will be unacceptable for it. If we want to achieve a sustainable peace, we must respect the Ukrainians and the fact that they themselves must choose the conditions and the moment for negotiations,” the French leader said.

Earlier, Biden said that he was ready to negotiate with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on the completion of a special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine, if he makes such a decision. At the same time, he clarified that he does not plan contacts with the Russian politician in the near future.