On Sunday evening, French President Emmanuel Macron presided over a meeting to assess developments as riots continued following the shooting death of a teenager by police.

The meeting was held in the Crisis Center of the Ministry of the Interior in Paris.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Elisabeth Bourne, Minister of the Interior Gerald Darmanin, Minister of Justice Eric Dupont Moret and other members of the government.

Macron had canceled a visit to Germany on Sunday in order to follow up on the field situation.

Meanwhile, the grandmother of the young man, Nael M. Whose death by a policeman’s bullet near the French capital, Paris, at the beginning of the week sparked riots throughout France, a call was made on television, Sunday, in which she appealed to the protesters to stop vandalism, looting and burning.

And the day after the fifth consecutive night of violent protests over the killing of Nael (17 years old) by a policeman, who shot him at close range during a traffic inspection while trying to flee in a car he was driving without a license, grandmother Nadia said, addressing the protesters, “Stop, don’t break.”

The police arrested thousands of young men and adolescents who were engaged in rioting, looting and theft in connection with the tragic incident.