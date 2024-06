Monday, June 24, 2024, 10:38











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







X (formerly Twitter)







LinkedIn







Telegram







Threads

The French president, Emmanuel Macron, urged his citizens this Monday to vote in the first round of the next legislative elections for “the third way” that, according to him, his party and its allies represent, against the extreme right and the extreme left. .

“Is …

This content is exclusive for subscribers