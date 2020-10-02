French President Emmanuel Macron presented his plan on Friday to fight Islamist “separatism”. The president wants fight radical Islamism, but without stigmatizing Muslims living in France. This plan is part of a broader bill against “separatisms”, which aims to “reinforce secularism and consolidate republican principles,” explained Macron. The bill will be presented to the Council of Ministers on December 9, coinciding with the anniversary of the promulgation of the 1905 law, which established the separation of Church and State in France.

Macron uses the term ‘separatism’ not to speak of a political tendency but of religious communities that live on the fringes of society and the values ​​of the French Republic and that seek to create a parallel order with their own rules. For him, “The problem is not secularism”. The president recalled that in France secularism is “the freedom to believe or not believe, the possibility of practicing their worship, from the moment in which public order is guaranteed.”

“What we must confront is Islamist separatism,” Macron said in a speech in Les Mureaux, a popular suburb of Paris that has been successful in its integration initiatives. To those who criticize him for focusing his speech on Islamist separatism, the president reminded them that “there are other separatisms, but they are more minority». The president pointed out that there is “a radical Islamism that leads to denying the laws of the Republic, to trivialize violence and which leads certain of our citizens, our children, to choose the worst or to consider that the worst is natural.”

The plan against radical Islamism seeks to guarantee the confessional neutrality of public services; strengthen the controls of associations; train imams in France, and decree the compulsory schooling of all children from three years of age in schools, among other measures. Macron explained that any association that applies for a grant “must sign a contract to respect the values ​​of the Republic». In the event of non-compliance, they must return the grant money they have received. Control of the financing of associations will also be strengthened.

The French president also wants to prevent the proliferation of undeclared ‘schools’ that indoctrinate children. To do this, he announced that as of the 2021-2022 school year “school instruction will be compulsory for all from three years“And that” home instruction will be strictly limited, especially to health requirements. “

“Every month the prefects close illegal schools, often run by religious extremists“Explained Macron. «Very simple structures: walls, almost no windows. The children arrive at 8 in the morning each day and leave at 3 in the afternoon; women in niqab welcome them; and when asked, prayers, some classes. That is her teaching, “lamented the president.

The number of families that would be affected by this measure if it finally comes into force is small. Currently, about 50,000 children in France They are educated at home, compared to 12 million who do so in schools.

Magnet formation



Macron believes that it is necessary to promote the teaching of Arabic in schools and in extracurricular activities to prevent young people from going to associations that use Arabic. excuse of language teaching and the culture of their countries to put radical ideas in their heads.

He also wants to “free Islam in France from foreign influences.” To do this, the president wants to end the training of imams abroad and control the financing of mosques so that there is greater transparency. Macon considers that it is necessary «train and promote in France a generation of imams and intellectuals who defend an Islam fully compatible with the values ​​of the Republic.