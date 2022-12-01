FT: French President Macron saw a ‘split in the West’ in the future over US climate law

French President Emmanuel Macron predicted a “split in the West” due to the new inflation and climate law (The Inflation Reduction Act, IRA), adopted in the United States. About it writes Financial Times (FT).

“The measures of the past few months, in particular the IRA, are measures that will split the West. <...> We need to coordinate and re-synchronize our political programs,” the French leader said.

Macron’s and Europe’s concerns in general are related to the $369 billion US package of subsidies and tax breaks to support US green businesses. The law, due to enter into force on January 1, provides for tax cuts and benefits in the field of energy supply for enterprises opening in the United States. In Europe, they are confident that the law will encourage companies to transfer investments from Europe and will encourage people to “buy everything American.”

On November 30, Macron arrived on an official visit to the United States. In the coming days, the French president will meet with his American counterpart Joe Biden, with whom he will discuss the Inflation Reduction Act. According to France24, Macron will try to persuade Biden to soften the law. “I think that it is contrary to the norms of the World Trade Organization and is unfriendly,” the French leader commented on the adoption of the IRA.