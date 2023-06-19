Home page politics

The French President got himself into a scandal with a beer-ex campaign (symbol image). © IMAGO/Witt Jacques/Pool/ABACA

It is probably one of the more bizarre scandals from the last few months. French President Emmanuel Macron drinks a beer on ex – and is criticized for it.

Toulouse – A few months ago, the Prime Minister of Finland, Sanna Marin, found herself confronted with an unusual scandal. A video of the Finnish social democrat circulated online as she danced with other adults and was clearly in a party mood. From the point of view of some political observers, this was probably such an offense that the video had to be discussed for weeks. The politician was not guilty of anything.

Now it hits the next European head of state, who probably displayed his thirst for beer too publicly. France President Emmanuel Macron was photographed sipping a beer ex in the presence of a French rugby team. Macron caused outrage in the French opposition and a stir on the internet.

A beer on ex: Opposition accuses Macron of “toxic masculinity”.

With his action, the French President was able to create a decent headwind from the opposition: It is a “symbol of toxic masculinity of political leadership,” wrote French Green Party leader Sandrine Rousseau on Twitter on Monday. “A beer on ex? What does he want to prove himself?” scoffed Socialist Senator Laurence Rossignol.

The left-leaning newspaper liberation referred to Macrons Earlier statements on the subject of binge drinking: “In 2018, the president denounced young people ‘who get drunk on beer and hard liquor as quickly as possible,'” the paper wrote. The video with Macron’s beer campaign also triggered numerous comments in the online networks. The video shows the head of state in the dressing room of the rugby team in Toulouse on Saturday.

A beer on ex: Macron action leads to Merkel comparison

“It’s purely a PR campaign,” said a Twitter user, recalling former President Jacques Chirac: “He was a real beer lover, he wouldn’t have drunk it on ex.” Another shared a photo collage without comment next to Macron with his 0.35 liter bottle, the former Chancellor Angela Merkel could be seen with a beer mug.

The former chancellor has obviously always been a stranger to the Bavarian marquee culture, but has had to appear there from time to time, for example to campaign for the CSU. The fact that the former CDU leader probably does not visit any Bavarian folk festivals privately was clear at the latest when she once drank from a beer mug during a speech and said: “The wheat beer doesn’t seem to be quite as strong yet, but it’s still developing.” (LP)