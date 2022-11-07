French President Emmanuel Macron called for the resumption of the Russian-Ukrainian negotiation process. He made the corresponding statement on the sidelines of the UN climate conference in Egypt on Monday, November 7.

“We want a return to peace. It is up to Ukraine to determine the conditions and time when it wants to return to the negotiating table. But at some point it will have to be done, ”the French leader emphasized during a press conference.

However, Macron acknowledged that although he is committed to a diplomatic solution to the conflict, it is still too early to talk about any “radical conditions” at the moment.

Also on that day, Ned Price, spokesman for the US State Department, announced the inevitability of negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow. According to him, it will not be possible to resolve the contradictions on the battlefield. At the same time, he added that the States do not intend to motivate Ukraine to dialogue with the Russian Federation.

Earlier in the day, Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the office of the Ukrainian president, stressed that Kyiv is open for dialogue, but insists on the withdrawal of Russian troops from the country.

In turn, the Russian side has repeatedly stated that it is ready for negotiations, while the Ukrainian leadership banned them at the legislative level.

As Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova pointed out on November 2, Moscow is waiting for an initiative from Kyiv to resume the negotiation process, but taking into account the new territorial realities.

Earlier, on October 31, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Russia’s position on negotiations with Ukraine is not subject to doubt and change.

On September 24, Sergei Lavrov said that the current policy of the West excludes the possibility of negotiations with Ukraine. He stressed that Russia does not refuse negotiations, but the longer Kyiv resists a diplomatic solution, the more difficult it will be to negotiate.

The last face-to-face round of talks between Russia and Ukraine took place on March 29 in Turkey. Prior to this, representatives of the parties met several times in Belarus.