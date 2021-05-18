Participants of the International Conference on Financing the Economy of African Countries announced the task of vaccinating at least 40% of the continent’s population against coronavirus by the end of 2021. This was announced on Tuesday, May 18, by French President Emmanuel Macron at a press conference following the summit.

“It is necessary to achieve vaccination against coronavirus for at least 40% of Africans by the end of the year. We support technology transfer and calls from international organizations to lift all intellectual property restrictions that block vaccine production. This will be all the more necessary to combat new strains of coronavirus on the African continent, “- quotes the French leader “RIA News”…

Macron stressed that vaccination is progressing slowly in Africa. According to him, it is necessary to ensure the mass production of drugs on the continent itself.

It is noted that the participants of the International Conference on Financing the Economy of African Countries called on Western countries to revoke patents for vaccines against coronavirus.

Earlier, on May 9, Macron said France would not use AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine against new strains of coronavirus, opting for other drugs. The French leader thus supported the decision announced earlier that day by the EU representative not to renew the contract for the supply of this vaccine for the second half of this 2021.