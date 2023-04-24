Home page politics

As he sees China as playing a central role in the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, Macron is planning a joint peace summit for this summer.

Paris – The French President Emmanuel Macron apparently wants China’s help to persuade Russia and Ukraine to negotiate. He is said to have already commissioned his foreign policy advisor Emmanuel Bonne to work with China’s top diplomat Wang Yi. Together they should create a framework that will serve as the basis for future negotiations in the Ukraine war could serve.

Macron is planning a peace summit with China: France’s allies are said to have already been informed

As the US news agency Bloomberg reports with reference to anonymous sources, the French strategy sees talks between Russia and the Ukraine before this summer. Macron had already stressed that China, thanks to its relations with Russia, could play a central role in peace negotiations and “bring Moscow back to sanity”.

However, future negotiations would depend on a number of conditions, including a successful Ukrainian offensive in the spring. According to Bloomberg, an official close to Macron confirmed the planned talks between Emmanuel Bonne and Wang Yi, but gave no further details on the plans. However, France’s allies have already been informed about the planned peace summit.

Peace summit on the Urkaine war with China: Kremlin declares it has no knowledge of the plans

The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj is said to have been initiated into Macron’s upcoming plans. Zelenskyy himself confirmed via the Telegram news service that he spoke to Macron about his recent visit to China. The two had talked about the next steps to organize a peace summit, wrote the afp news agency, citing an official in Paris. Moscow, on the other hand, stated that they had no information about Macron’s peace plans.

In April, Macron visited Chinese President Xi Jinping in Guangzhou. © Thibault Camus/dpa

Macron had previously tried to become China’s head of state Xi Jinping to put pressure on Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin and hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. So far, however, Beijing has shown no signs of urging Moscow to withdraw its troops. In Washington and Europe, Macron’s efforts to increase China’s role in Ukraine are viewed with skepticism – because of its proximity to Moscow, Beijing is not seen as an independent mediator between Russia and Ukraine.

Macron recently received sharp criticism after a statement on the Taiwan conflict in which he warned Europe not to be just a follower. (tt)