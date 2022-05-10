The President of France, Emmanuel Macron warned on Monday that to end the war in Ukraineinvaded by Russian troops since Februarypeace will have to be achieved without humiliating Russia.

“We have a peace to build. We will have to do this with Ukraine and Russia around the table (…) But this will not be done with denial, nor with the exclusion of one another, nor even with humiliation” Macron said at a news conference.

Shortly before, speaking before the European Parliament, Macron had said that “when peace returns to European soil, we will have to build new balances security” without “never falling into temptation or humiliation, or the spirit of revenge”.

Until that time, he said, Europeans must “do everything possible so that Ukraine endures and Russia never wins”, but also “preserve peace in the rest of the European continent and avoid any escalation” with Moscow.

The President of France participated in Strasbourg in the closing ceremony of the Conference on the Future of Europe, an initiative that debated for a year with citizens of the countries of the block on ways to improve the functioning of the EU institutions.

Emmanuel Macron, President of France, during his speech in front of the European Parliament. Photo: Ludovic MARIN / POOL / AFP

The European political community

The EU, taking into account its level of integration, cannot be the only way to structure the European continent in the short term

Macron also proposed this Monday to form a “European political community” to which countries such as Ukraine can join. who share the values ​​of the European Union but who cannot expect rapid accession, which would also hinder integration.

The president explained that Ukraine “Because of his struggle and his courage, he is now a heartfelt member of our Europe, of our family“, but we have to be realistic and “we all know that the accession process (to the EU) will take several years, and in fact several decades”.

In his opinion, the war and the “legitimate aspiration” of Ukraine to join the EU, but also of Moldova, Georgia or the Balkan countries that are candidates “force us to rethink our geography and the organization of our continent “.

That means, according to Macron, that we must reflect on how to guarantee European “unity” and “stability” “without weakening” the integration that has been achieved within the EU and without stopping the plans to advance even further.

That is why the French president’s response is a “new European organization” that would allow “democratic European nations that are associated with our base of values ​​to find a new space for political and security cooperation”, but also in areas such as transport, energy or the movement of people.

He specified that that device parallel to the EU would be open “to those who have left”, in direct reference to the United Kingdom. The ultimate goal would be to “preserve the unity of our continent” without endangering “the strength and ambition” of the Union.

Macron, who said that in the coming weeks and months he will consult other governments to outline his initiative, was also “favorable” to the reform of the EU treaties and said that he wants this issue to be discussed at the summit of the Twenty-seven to be held in June.

This reform, as he advanced, should serve, among other things, so that many of the decisions that now require unanimity of the Member States can be adopted by a qualified majority, but also to establish greater solidarity and “clarify the objectives of our institutions”.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from EFE and AFP

