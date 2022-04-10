Here’s what to expect from them on the key issues:

Economy

Le Pen: It spawned the extreme right of the former National Front, redirecting her father’s free-market party and limited government intervention in public policy and the private sector to a protectionist party.

It wants to implement a “buy French” policy on public tenders, lower the minimum retirement age to 60 for those who start working before age 20, eliminate income tax for those under 30, and lower the value-added tax on energy to 5.5 percent from 20 percent.

It will also spend 2 billion euros ($2.18 billion) over five years to raise salaries for hospital workers and hire 10,000 others. Teachers’ salaries will be raised by 15 percent over five years.

Jill Evaldi, a professor of political science at the Institute of Political Science, says her party’s economic program is more left-leaning than it has in decades.

Macron: The French leader plans to double the free market reforms he implemented during his first term, as a key item in his program was to increase the minimum retirement age to 65 from 62.

Macron also pledges to make some welfare benefits conditional on 15-20 hours of training, similar to policies in countries like the United States or Britain.

Unemployment insurance, which guarantees workers up to two-thirds of their salaries for two years if they lose their jobs, will be tied to the strength of the economy.

Europe

Le Pen: Although she has abandoned her earlier plans to leave the eurozone and pay France’s debts in francs, Le Pen has pledged to cut off contributions to the EU’s coffers. Such a move would put Paris on a collision course with the European Commission and other EU members.

She insists that French law should have the upper hand over EU rules, in defiance of the bloc’s supreme court, and says she eventually wants to replace the EU with a “Europe of Nations”, although she has not yet made clear what that would look like.

Le Pen will also employ thousands of customs agents to check goods entering France, including from other European Union countries, in the name of fighting fraud. Analysts say that would undermine the single market.

Macron: The pro-EU will continue to strive to develop what he calls “strategic independence” for Europe in the areas of defence, technology, agriculture and energy, and to reduce the bloc’s dependence on other powers.

Over the past five years, Macron has sought to reorient the EU toward a more protectionist stance, block some free trade deals with other blocs such as Mercosur and create a mechanism that increases scrutiny of overseas acquisitions of strategic EU firms.

Macron is also likely to push for more regulation of US tech giants, and has said he wants to create “European metaverses” to compete with Facebook.

Western Alliance:

Le Pen: It wants to withdraw France from the joint NATO command, in defiance of the post-Cold War Western security architecture.

Its opponents accuse it of being close to Moscow. Her party took a bank loan from a Russian bank in 2014 and Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted her at the Kremlin shortly before the 2017 presidential election.

She condemned Russia’s military operations in Ukraine, but said Moscow could be an ally again after the war.

In an interview with Reuters, she described herself as a “Gaullist” after the wartime leader Charles de Gaulle and said she would pursue a foreign policy equal distances from Washington and Moscow.

When asked if she had a message for the two traditional allies of France, Britain and the United States, she said, “Give up your preconceptions about me.”

Macron: Although Macron upset NATO, particularly in eastern Europe and Germany, when he called him “brain dead” in 2019, he later said the war in Ukraine “brought him back to life.”

Nevertheless, he will seek to make the Europeans less dependent on the US military for security.

Macron has pushed the European Union to focus more on the Indo-Pacific and China’s growing influence in the region. However, he clashed with Washington, London and Canberra after Australia reneged on a massive submarine deal with France.

And he was cautious about whether he would seek cooperation with the new security alliance between the United States, Britain and Australia against China or try to persuade the European Union to pursue its own independent policy toward Beijing.