“I declare open the XXXIII Modern Games,” Macron said in the rain in front of the Eiffel Tower.

More than 10,500 athletes will compete in the Olympic Games, a hundred years after Paris last hosted the Summer Games.

The competitions kicked off last Wednesday and the first of 329 gold medals will be awarded today, Saturday, with the closing ceremony taking place on August 11.

It is the first time the Olympics opening ceremony has been held outside a stadium, adding to the headache of a massive security operation just hours after a sabotage attack on the country’s high-speed rail network caused travel chaos across France.

While the event attracted some 300,000 spectators who lined the banks of the Seine to celebrate French culture, fashion and history with rapturous enthusiasm, hundreds of people were seen leaving early as the rain fell.