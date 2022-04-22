The current French president and candidate for re-election, Emmanuel Macron (The Republic on the march!), is 15 points ahead of deputy Marine Le Pen, of the National Group, in the race for the Élysée Palace. That’s what research shows Ipsos-Sopra Steria released on Thursday (21.Apr.2022).

3 days before the 2nd round of the elections, the difference (57.5% to 42.5%) increased compared to the Ipsos survey of the 4th (20.Abr.), when Macron led with 56.5% of voting intentions. , against 43.5% for Le Pen.

The survey conducted this 5th polled 1,600 French voters aged 18 and over through online Ipsos questionnaires. It was commissioned by the newspaper Le Parisien and on the radio Franceinfo. The margin of error is 3.3 percentage points. Here’s the intact (3.6 MB, in French).

The estimated participation of the more than 48 million French people registered in the voting lists varied between 71% and 75%, an average of 73%. In the 1st round, the participation was 73.69%.

macron advanced to the 2nd round with 27.8% of the votes. Le Pen received 23.1%. Both are vying for the electoral spoils of the 3rd place in the dispute, the left-wing candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon (Insubmissive France), who had 21.95% of the votes.

The survey shows that almost half of Mélenchon’s supporters remain undecided about their support on Sunday (24.Abr.), with 48% not declaring their vote. The remaining division indicates 34% re-electing Macron and 18% opting for the deputy of the National Group.

EFFECTS OF THE DEBATE

The results measured by the survey also indicate that the French president reaped the rewards for his performance in the last electoral debate before the election.

This was the first and only direct clash between Macron and Le Pen in this election. The president did not attend the debates for the 1st round. The event lasted 2h30 and was mediated by journalists Gilles Bouleau and Léa Salamé.

During the dispute, broadcast by television channels France 2 and TF1 on wednesday, there was an accentuation in the difference between the projects. The topics of greatest friction were the European Union, the climate agenda, economic policy, the pension system and the accusation of corruption by Macron to Le Pen.

The French president hinted at a closeness between Le Pen and Russian President Vladimir Putin – target of Western sanctions for the war in Ukraine – and recalled an operation considered suspicious by the candidate in a Russian bank.

“I say very seriously that you depended on Russian power and on Mr Putin for a few months before taking out a loan from a Russian bank close to power. And you took a loan again from other actors involved in the war in Syria”, accused Macron, adding that the deputy did not pay the institution.

Le Pen admitted to taking the loan after French banks refused. “I won’t let you say that [o empréstimo tomado em favor de seu partido] was not refunded. We pay it every month. We are a poor party but not disgraced”, he countered.

Candidates agreed on only 1 topic: are against the free trade agreement between Mercosur and the European Unionsigned in 2019.

Ipsos asked voters who watched the debate about the performance of the 2 candidates. For 43%, Macron was the “more convincing” throughout the speech, while Le Pen emerged victorious to 24%. Undecided totaled 33%.

PENDING DAY OF CAMPAIGN

In the morning, Marine Le Pen was in the commune of Roye, in the department of Somme, in northern France. He drove a truck in support of the road sector, which he considered “hampered by fuel inflation and unfair competition”.

“If nothing is done, French road transport will not survive,” Le Pen posted on his official Twitter campaign account.

In the afternoon, the candidate went to Arras, capital of department of Pas-de-Calais, where he addressed supporters and urged the French to go to the polls on Sunday.

“My project has only one ambition: to serve you. It’s an ode to France. There is no name more beautiful than the name of France!” said Le Pen.

Emmanuel Macron went to Saint-Dennis, in the suburbs of Paris. He extolled the region as a model of housing for his government program in the next term.

“All the inhabitants of our working-class neighborhoods are an opportunity for our Republic. We have difficulties, inequalities remain, but we cannot solve any of these problems by separating society. I want the next 5 years to be successful in building on this ‘Districts 2030’ ambition‘” said the French president.

Macron’s official Twitter profile reposted a message of support for his campaign for the former president. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN). Lula praised the relations between Brazil and France, declared support for the French president and considered it to be “fundamental to defeat the extreme right” and that the “future of democracy” I was “game in Europe and the world”.

At night, Macron went to the canal France 2, where he defended his retirement reform program as “credible”.

“On July 1st, pensions will be re-indexed to inflation. This represents a gain of €60 per month for an average pension.“, he stated. “Being fair to those in need and fighting fraud: this is solidarity at the source.”