The police in Hérault, in the south of the French territory, fired tear gas to disperse the demonstrators who were protesting against President Emmanuel Macron, who was visiting this region of France. The president seeks to turn the page on the pension reform that has unleashed strong riots throughout the country, due to the rejection of the unions and a large part of the citizenry.

For the second consecutive day, the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, who traveled to the Hérault region, had to face the rejection of the protesters for the unpopular pension reform promulgated by his Government, which -among other aspects- increases the retirement age from 62 to 64 years.

The protests were repelled with tear gas by the Police. Macron responded to one of the attendees that he would not resign after being urged to do so. A woman yelled at him, “He doesn’t give a fuck what people want.” Some of the protesters threw eggs and tomatoes at the security forces.

Local authorities banned “portable sound equipment” which a spokesman said was intended for amplifiers and speakers.

The regional head of the CGT union, Mathieu Guy, assured that the protesters were also prevented from entering the area near the school where the president was with local pans and flutes.

A restriction that caused the spokesman for the Communist Party, Ian Brossat, to say, ironically, that he “could not wait for legislation that will ban the sale of pans.”

For her part, the deputy leader of the Greens, Sandrine Rousseau, asked: “Is it possible to leave behind a democratic crisis by banning saucepans?”

Speaking to voters on Wednesday, Macron again argued that raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 was necessary to help France cut public spending and bring the country in line with its European neighbors.

Trips to appease the crisis

The idea of ​​the president’s trips outside the French capital is to try to turn the page on the changes in retirement conditions and show the people that he does not intend to hide. Many of the French are outraged by the way the legislation was passed – the government skipped the vote in the National Assembly by appealing to article 49.3.

French President Emmanuel Macron poses for a selfie with schoolchildren as he visits a secondary school, in Ganges, southern France, April 20, 2023. The 45-year-old French president has been encouraged by his allies to come out and meet with voters after signing his unpopular pension bill after months of protests. © AFP/Daniel Cole

Macron’s supporters favor the president being reprimanded in public, as it can serve as a pressure valve and would help release some of the frustration of the two-thirds of the country’s voters who have opposed changing the retirement age.

A deputy told the AFP news agency that “even when they are yelled at in the street, in the end, people say ‘at least they are getting involved’.”

In a survey published by the newspaper ‘Le Figaro’ and commissioned by the Odoxa-Backbone Consulting firm, it was found that 59% think that Macron is wrong to want to move on to issues other than pensions, after the enactment of the law. Only 22% thought the president had been convincing in the speech broadcast nationally on Monday night.

Salary increase for teachers

While visiting the town of Ganges, Macron announced that he wants to “recognize and pay teachers better” and that they will receive an extra 100 to 230 euros a month after September.

French President Emmanuel Macron (C) gestures as he talks to schoolchildren, parents and teachers as he visits a secondary school, in Ganges, southern France, April 20, 2023. The 45-year-old French president has been cheered by his allies to come out and meet with voters after signing his unpopular pension reform into law after months of protests, with some fearing it was getting too lonely inside the presidential palace. © AFP/Daniel Cole

“The system has to recognize them and pay them better,” Macron said. And he added that “in addition to this increase” that is determined “according to the time of the race” there will be an additional payment “that is defined with the director of the school on a completely voluntary basis.” A measure that, he assured, “will allow teachers to receive up to 500 euros more per month.”

The head of state listened for two hours and took notes while the members of the educational community of the Louise-Michel de Ganges school expressed their discontent with his proposals.

A representative of the leftist France Insoumise party, Sebastien Rome, stated that “any increase is good, but 10% a year when there is inflation of 7%, when it is known that teachers’ salaries have stagnated for 30 years, is not sufficient”.

In the ‘One Hundred Days’ program – launched by Macron in an attempt to close the crisis that the new pension law has generated – the president promised on Monday that the school would change.

Donner un nouvel élan à notre école.

Mieux reconnaitre le travail des enseignants.

Regagner la confidence des parents. Après avoir échangé avec des enseignants, des parents et des élèves à Ganges, voici mon message.… pic.twitter.com/nLIMnkhUFR —Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) April 20, 2023



However, protests across France continue against the new law. In Rennes, for example, some 5,000 people mobilized, according to the unions. While Police data indicates that 1,200 people came out to demonstrate.

In Paris, some 300 railway workers and strikers from other sectors briefly invaded the hall of the Euronext tower in La Défense.

with AFP