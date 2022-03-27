The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, has recommended both to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, and to the Russian Government that they refrain from fueling “neither with actions nor with words” the conflict declared by the Russian invasion of Ukraine after the crossing of invective that the US president began the day before after describing his Russian counterpart as a “butcher”.

In an interview granted to the France 3 network, the French president acknowledged that he would like to lead a negotiated solution to the conflict and that this is the reason why his country “has chosen not to intervene by military means”

“We should not inflame this conflict with actions or words,” the president reiterated before distancing himself from Biden’s statement. “I wouldn’t use those words,” he added during the interview, collected by ‘Le Figaro’.

Biden described Putin on Saturday as a “butcher” during a visit by the US president to a Ukrainian refugee camp in Warsaw, Poland. Previously, he had described Putin twice as a “war criminal.” Almost a week and a half ago, Biden also described the Russian president as a “murderous dictator” and “pure thug.”

“personal insults”



Kremlin spokesman Dimitri Peskov criticized Biden’s language once again on Saturday. “A head of state must maintain sobriety,” Peskov told the TASS agency. “Every time personal insults of this kind occur, the window of opportunity for our bilateral relations becomes smaller, and we have to be aware of it,” he added.

Finally, Peskov declared himself surprised at such accusations made by someone who, he indicated, “called at the time to bomb Yugoslavia.”