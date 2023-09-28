The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, formalized this Thursday in a symbolic official visit to Corsica his offer so that the island can have “autonomy” within the country as a whole and measures to promote the development of the Corsican language, for example through the bilingualism of the educational system.

Macron had already made gestures to Corsican nationalism after the protests sparked by the murder in prison in March 2022 of Yvan Colonna, sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a prefect in 1998. His death led to a wave of protests without recent precedents and raised political tension.

In a speech this Thursday before the Parliament of Corsica, and describing the moment as “historic”, the French president called for opening “a new stage” to incorporate Corsica into the Constitution, with the aim of there being a project on the table within six months, reports the BFM TV channel.

Far from independence



An “autonomy”, Macron explained, that is “neither against the State nor without the State” and that would remain below the status of the overseas territories and far from independence in any case. Corsica “needs more freedom”, in his own words.

The president hopes that these advances will make it possible to “fully anchor Corsica in the Republic and recognize its uniqueness”, which would imply valuing certain autochthonous aspects – “specificities”, he noted – such as the Corsican language, which is not considered a co-official language in the territory. He wants “the language to be taught better and to be at the center of the life of every Corsican”, with a public teaching service that tends towards bilingualism.

Macron spoke in Ajaccio before an Assembly controlled by nationalism, which through the mouth of some of its leaders has also recognized that an unprecedented milestone is approaching. The president of the Assembly, Marie-Antoinette Maupertuis, has called on the president of France to take the reins to resolve “years of conflict.”

Along the same lines, the president of the Executive Council of Corsica, Gilles Simeoni, has assumed that the time to seal autonomy “has arrived”, although he has also called for “not to forget” while “the wounds heal.”