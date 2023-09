Thursday, September 28, 2023, 12:53



| Updated 10:05 p.m.





The French president, Emmanuel Macron, appeared this Thursday in favor of giving limited “autonomy” to Corsica within the French Republic and recognizing in the French Constitution “the historical and cultural specificity” of this corner of the Mediterranean. Independence does not appear, however, among…

