In a speech to the Corsican regional assembly, Emmanuel Macron proposed a constitutional text. This is intended to expand Corsican autonomy within the French state.

Ajaccio – Violent protests last year in response to the death of Corsican nationalist Yvan Colonna on the French island of Corsica revived the recurring calls for autonomy. In order to calm the tensions, the French Interior Minister promised the island a “form of autonomy”. Yesterday Emmanuel Macron explained what that actually means.

The French President explained the details in a speech to the deputies of the regional assembly in Ajaccio. During his speech in the Corsican regional parliament, the European, French and Corsican flags could be seen in the background. Macron spoke out in favor of “autonomy for Corsica within the republic”. The proposal followed months of discussions between the government and local politicians. “This should not be an autonomy against or without the state, but an autonomy for Corsica and within the Republic,” he explained.

Macron speaks of including Corsica in the constitution

He promised to “present a constitutional text for adoption to Corsica’s elected representatives within six months.” This is intended to enable Corsica to adopt standards on various historical, linguistic or cultural topics under the control of the State and Constitutional Councils. Political and administrative competencies should also be transferred. The French President spoke about the inclusion of Corsica in the constitution and the peculiarities of the island community. He also called for better teaching of the Corsican language and proposed the creation of a “public education service to promote bilingualism.” However, he previously reiterated that French must remain the only official language.

The French government’s offer does not mean secession from France

Emmanuel Macron had to perform a difficult balancing act in the negotiations and in his speech: On the one hand, the concessions had to have a certain substance. On the other hand, the institutional implementation of the offer requires a constitutional amendment in both chambers of the French Parliament. A qualified three-fifths majority is required for this. The prospect of autonomy for Corsica is likely to be met with rejection, particularly by the right-wing opposition. Macron therefore expressly emphasized that the offer does not mean a separation from France mean.

Corsican nationalists have long been calling for more autonomy for the island

The initial demands of the Corsican nationalists who control the Corsican parliament go beyond these concessions. They demand their own legislative competence, a Corsican right of residence, the Corsican language as an official language and the inclusion of the concept of the Corsican people in the constitution. In addition, the acquisition of land on the island by French people from the mainland should be restricted and regulated. For the former chairman of the Corsican Assembly, Jean-Guy Talamoni (of the Parti Corsica Libera), Macron is only “open in form”, but he is not complying with the “actual demands of the nationalists”. taz reported.

Murder of nationalist Yvan Colonna led to waves of protests in 2022

Demands for autonomy have been around for a long time. Last year they were given a boost by the death of the imprisoned Corsican nationalist Yvan Colonna. He was serving a life sentence in Arles prison, which he was sentenced to for an assassination attempt on the Corsican police prefect Claude Érignac in 1998. On March 2, 2022, Colonna was critically injured in Arles prison by a jihadist convicted of terrorism. After three weeks in a coma, he succumbed to his injuries.

The attack on him in prison sparked a wave of violent protests in Corsica. At demonstrations in several Corsican cities there were clashes almost every evening, mainly between young demonstrators and the police. To calm the situation, the government promised talks about self-determination in important social areas such as schools and culture. (PaPel/afp)