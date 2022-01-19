Europe does not have enough action with the United States in dialogue with Russia, Brussels needs its own dialogue with Moscow. This was announced on January 19 during a speech in the European Parliament by French President Emmanuel Macron.

“We will make sure that the voice of Europe is heard, unique and strong,” the TV channel quotes the politician. bfm.tv.

According to him, the next few weeks should lead to the implementation of Europe’s proposal for a new order of European security and stability. Macron noted that the Europeans should first build it, then share it with NATO allies and offer it for negotiations with Russia.

The French leader also urged “to look for a political solution in Ukraine, which remains a source of current tension.”

He also pointed out that the policy of sanctions that has prevailed in relations with Russia since 2014 is not enough. A full agenda for negotiations is needed, the politician added.

On January 11, at a press conference with the head of the European Council, Charles Michel, the French leader said that the republic was in favor of maintaining a dialogue with Russia in order to resolve the Ukrainian crisis.