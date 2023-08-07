South African Foreign Minister Pandor: French President Macron was not invited to the BRICS summit

Foreign Minister of the Republic of South Africa (South Africa) Naledi Pandor said that French President Emmanuel Macron was not invited to the BRICS summit. Writes about it RIA News.

“In this case, no invitations were sent,” she told reporters, answering a related question.

She also said that rumors about the cancellation of the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are not true. “No one in India said he wouldn’t participate,” she told reporters.