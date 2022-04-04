“There is very clear evidence of war crimes,” Macron told France Inter radio. “It is more or less certain that the Russian army is responsible (for the Bucha murders).”

The French president added: “What happened in Bucha requires a new set of sanctions and very clear measures.”

Macron, who faces a battle for re-election this month, said these new sanctions should target the coal and oil sectors.

On Sunday, Russia denied the responsibility of its forces for the killing of civilians in the town of Bucha, and said that Ukraine organized a theatrical performance for Western media.

The Russian economy is facing the most serious crisis since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991 after the United States and its allies imposed harsh sanctions following the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces on February 24.