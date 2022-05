Former French Prime Minister Jean Castex greets newly appointed Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne in the courtyard of the Matignon Hotel during the handover ceremony in Paris, France, May 16, 2022| Photo: EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

French President Emmanuel Macron appointed Elisabeth Borne, Elisabeth Borne, as the new head of the country’s government, as announced by the Élysée Palace in a statement.

The new prime minister is 61 years old and is the second woman in French history to hold the post of prime minister. The first was Edith Cresson, 31 years ago.

Borne, who was also minister of ecology during Macron’s first term (2017-2022), now replaces conservative Jean Castex, who, as expected, on Monday formalized his resignation as prime minister after nearly two years in office.