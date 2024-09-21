Coalition with the Republicans party is part of an attempt by the French president to avoid a motion of censure in Parliament

French President Emmanuel Macron (Renaissance, center) named a new government on Saturday (September 21, 2024), marking a shift to the right in the country’s political landscape. The decision was made to avoid a possible vote of no confidence in Parliament, where his government is in the minority.

The political crisis and low popularity led Macron to choose Michel Barnier (The Republicans, right) as prime minister earlier this month. Within two weeks, Barnier, a former Brexit negotiator, formed a coalition with center and right-wing parties. Macron considered the strategy vital to obtaining a more stable majority in the National Assembly, which is currently divided. The information is from AFP (Agence France-Presse).

The NFP (New Popular Front, left) has announced that it will present a motion of no confidence to challenge the Barnier government.

The early legislative elections called by Macron in June resulted in a fragmented Parliament, with the three main political blocs—left, right and center-right—far from achieving a majority. The NFP emerged as the most voted party, with 193 deputies, but Macron chose not to appoint Lucie Castets, the NFP’s favorite, as prime minister, seeking “stability”.

The new government, made up of 39 members, predominantly from Macron’s center-right alliance and The Republicans, faces opposition from the left and some members of Macron’s own alliance, especially over the appointment of conservative figures such as Bruno Retailleau to the Interior Ministry and Laurence Garnier as Secretary of State for Consumer Affairs.

Whether Barnier’s government remains in power could depend on the support of Marine Le Pen’s National Rally (RN), which has indicated that its decision on a vote of no confidence will be based on Barnier’s policies. The first big challenge for Macron’s coalition will be to present the 2025 budget at a time when France is struggling to meet deficit and debt limits imposed by European rules.