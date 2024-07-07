The leader of the LFI, one of the parties that make up the coalition, rejected forming an alliance with the French president’s centrist group

Jean-Luc Mélenchon, 72, leader of the LFI (France Insoumise) movement, said that, with the confirmation of the victory of the left in this Sunday’s (7.Jul.2024) elections for the National Assembly, it is the responsibility of President Emmanuel Macron to convene a government led by the NFP (New Popular Front).

The coalition, hastily formed to defeat the right-wing RN (National Regroupment), is projected to win up to 192 seats in the lower house of parliament, according to preliminary projections.

After the polls closed, Mélenchon addressed his supporters in Paris, praising the electoral mobilization he achieved “a result that seemed impossible”: the victory of the left.

“Our population clearly rejected the worst option for itself. Tonight, the far right is far from an absolute majority”he declared, highlighting that this represents “a great relief for millions in the new France”.

“The majority made a different choice for the country, moving away from the far right“, Mélenchon added, arguing that now “the will of the people must be respected”. He called on Macron to recognize the results that favor the left, which he said is on track to become a majority in the Assembly under the leadership of the New Popular Front.

The French president’s coalition, Juntos, is in 2nd place and is expected to elect 150 to 170 deputies, according to the first projections. Marine Le Pen’s group, on the other hand, had a result well below expectations: it should win 132 to 152 seats of the 577 seats in the Lower House of Parliament.

To achieve a majority, 289 seats are needed in the National Assembly. Polls closed at 8 pm (3 pm Brasília time) this Sunday (7 July).

Mélenchon said the French president should appoint a new prime minister from the coalition of left-wing parties: “The Prime Minister must move forward (…). The President has an obligation to call on the New Popular Front to govern, as it is prepared to do so”.

He further stated that the NFP “will fully implement its program, without exceptions”ruling out the possibility of forming an alliance with Macron’s centrist coalition in the National Assembly.