Paris (agencies)

Yesterday, French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his concerns that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin would focus his attacks in Ukraine on the separatist regions of Donbass in pursuit of victory on May 9, the anniversary of the surrender of Nazi Germany in 1945. Macron told French radio station RTL: For Russia, May 9 is a national holiday, an important military station, and for President Putin, May 9 is almost certainly a victory day.”

He estimated that “they will focus their efforts on Donbass, we will live through very difficult scenes in the coming weeks”, in this region in eastern Ukraine.

He pointed out that France, Greece and Turkey are trying to organize humanitarian operations in the besieged port city of Mariupol in southern Ukraine, but with “great difficulty” due to “the total Russian refusal.”

Yesterday, Macron spoke of a “useless” dialogue and “hypocrisy in the discussions”, stressing that he had received a “frank rejection” of a humanitarian operation in Mariupol.

In response to readers of the French newspaper “Le Parisien”, he said, “Dialogue with the Russian president is useless, I spent hours discussing it, it is not fun at all, but this is my duty.”

He added that he did not expect to find a “way out” of the Ukrainian crisis before “mid-May”. Macron’s comments came at a time when Moscow described, yesterday, the statements of the French government spokesman, Gabriel Attal, “regarding what was reported about Russia’s non-acceptance of evacuating civilians from Mariupol” as “ridiculous.”