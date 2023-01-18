France, Macron expands police control and surveillance tools

“Police state”. Critics thus describe the risk entailed by the moves of Emmanuel Macron in anticipation of the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics. According to the plans of the French president, there are in fact large-scale and real-time camera systems, supported by an algorithm to detect suspicious behavior, including unattended baggage and alarming crowd movements such as crowds.

The law introducing the new powers, which should be temporary, has ended up in the crosshairs of the opposition and a non-trivial part of public opinion. However, this is a fundamental theme, in a country where in the recent past the episodes of terrorist attacks but also of large mass protests, even violent ones, have been wasted. The stated objective is in fact to increase the tools available to the police and authorities to protect the safety of the French, of the tourists and enthusiasts who will flock to the country for the Olympics.

Not to mention the bad precedents such as the clashes in the Champions League final last season, which everyone wants to avoid. Or the long trail of blood left by the numerous attacks that began with the Charlie Hebdo massacrejust over 10 years ago, and then continued between Bataclan, Nice and beyond.

The French government has already backtracked on the use of facial recognition after MPs from President Emmanuel Macron’s majority party they raised doubts. In addition, it was forced by the data protection authority and the administrative court to introduce more privacy guarantees. But the law still allows you to “experience” i surveillance systems. Trial that should end in June 2025, 10 months after the conclusion of the sporting competition, but which critics fear could be extended further.

