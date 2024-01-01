In his New Year's greetings, Macron called for stopping the Russian Federation and supporting Ukraine

In his New Year's speech, French President Emmanuel Macron called for stopping Russia and supporting Ukraine. The TV channel reports this TF1.

He called on French citizens to speak out in the European Parliament elections in June 2024 and support the Ukrainian authorities. According to him, it is important not to give in to authoritarian forces and stop Russia. Macron also pointed to the importance of strengthening European independence.

At the same time, the President of Poland did not say a word about Ukraine in his New Year’s address. He only mentioned that “there is a war going on beyond the eastern border of the country.”

The President of Russia, congratulating everyone on the New Year, said that the country has to move forward. In addition, he addressed the military on the front line.

In turn, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, in his New Year’s address, presented citizens with a difficult choice. He pointed out that sooner or later every Ukrainian must become a refugee or be ready to fulfill his duty to his country.