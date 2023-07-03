Thousands of people have been arrested across the country since a teenager was killed by police on Tuesday (27.jun)

The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, will meet this Monday (July 3, 2023) with the leaders of the French Parliament to address the violent protests that have taken to the streets of the country since the death of a 17-year-old by police.

On Sunday (July 2), the 5th night of protests, the demonstrators retreated after an appeal from the victim’s grandmother. “Stop the riots, stop the destruction,” she, identified only as Nadia, told the broadcaster BFMTV. “I say this to those who are rebelling: don’t break windows, don’t attack schools and buses. Stop. It is the mothers who take these buses.”

On Sunday (July 2), 157 people were arrested and 3 security agents were injured, the French Ministry of the Interior said in announcement.

While the number of incidents remains high, it has dropped considerably from the previous night’s 719 and Friday’s (July 1) 994 arrests.

The Paris police chief, however, said it was too early to say the riots had been quelled. “Evidently there was less damage, but we will remain mobilized in the coming days. We’re very focused; no one is claiming victory”, said Laurent Nunez to local media journalists.

On Tuesday (July 4), Macron will meet with the mayors of the 220 cities affected by the protests. The president was also, on Sunday night (July 2), with government ministers to discuss the matter.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

France has been experiencing a wave of protest since the young Nahel, the son of immigrants, died on Tuesday (June 27) in a police stop on Avenue Joliot-Curie, in Nanterre, in the Paris metropolitan area.

According to the police, security agents were checking a Mercedes that was supposedly traveling in a dedicated bus lane. At the time, local police claimed that the driver of the vehicle refused to stop and advanced towards one of the agents. The policeman then shot Nahel in the chest.

However, a video posted on Twitter after the case became public shows a different version. In the images, 2 police officers are positioned near a yellow car and seem to prevent the vehicle from moving forward. One of them, standing and leaning against the windshield, points his gun at the driver. The car then moves forward, and the officer fires. Then you can see that the car hit a pole.

According to the Minister of the Interior, Gerald Darmanin, the officer responsible for the shooting is in custody. In addition, two investigations were opened by the General Inspectorate of the National Police to investigate the case.

Nahel was buried on Saturday (July 1st). In addition to the 17-year-old’s family, hundreds of people came to pay their respects. The ceremony ended with a vote at 5:30 pm local time (12:30 pm in Brasilia).

Darmanin told reporters that 45,000 members of the security forces had been deployed to quell the violence at the demonstrations. Policing was reinforced in Lyon, Grenoble and Marseille – the cities recorded intense riots on Friday night (June 30) and early Saturday morning (July 1), with car burnings and depredations.

GOVERNMENT REACTION

Macron spoke about the case on Wednesday (June 28), after the first day of protests. During a visit to Marseille, the French leader told journalists that the young man’s death was “unjustifiable”.

“I would like to express the emotion of the entire nation at the death of young Nael, and to give his family our solidarity and affection. […] We need calm so that Justice can do its job.”said the president referring to the protests.

On the same day, deputies of the French National Assembly observed a minute of silence in honor of the young man.

“The death of young Nahel, aged 17, which took place yesterday in Nanterre, has caused a strong stir in the country. It will be necessary to shed all light on the circumstances of this tragedy.”declared the President of the Assembly, Yael Braun-Pivet.

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said police intervention “clearly not according to the rules”.

“Wearing the uniform is responding to a duty of exemplarity […] The images suggest that the legal framework of intervention was not respected”said Borne.

On Thursday (June 29), President Macron called an urgent ministerial meeting to discuss the young man’s death and the ensuing protests. This Friday (June 30), during the meeting, the French leader condemned what he called “pure and unjustifiable violence” in the protests.

The Minister of the Interior, on the other hand, asked all municipalities in France to suspend the circulation of all buses and trams from 9 pm local time.