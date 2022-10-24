Macron, meeting with Meloni: “Italy-France relations beyond people”

There first day officer of Giorgia Meloni as prime minister ended with an unexpected summit, the new premier in the late evening saw the French president Emmanuel Macronwhich was located in Rome. The French president “congratulated” the new head of the Italian government, Giorgia Meloni, the conversation between the two was “pragmatic and constructive” but also “frank“. Elysee sources cited by the French agency AFP report this.”We will judge by the acts – the same sources added – in a concrete way. There is vigilance, there is a need on the part of the President of the Republic. Relations between Italy and France are most important of the people“. Meloni might have preferred that the meeting remain confidential, he used a secondary entrance to enter and exit the hotel, but it was Macron to remove any doubt by speaking to the Agi: “I met Giorgia Meloni here. We preferred this meeting to be informalbut it is important in the context of relations between Italy and France and as regards the European Union“.

Melons plays for a throw-in. Before speaking, he reads the words of Macron and then he says in turn: “We discussed the dear energy he was born in support for Ukraine. We talked about the main EU dossiers and there is cooperation on common challenges“. The final communiqué of Palazzo Chigi comes late in the day:” Cordial and fruitful confrontation, lasting over an hour, between Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron. During the interview, albeit informal, all the main dossiers Europeans: the need to give quick and common answers on expensive energy, support for Ukraine, the difficult economic situation, the management of the migration flows“.

