Macron said in a tweet, Saturday, that “pursuing transparent policies towards users, strengthening moderation of content, and protecting freedom of expression are efforts that Twitter must make to comply with European regulations.”

Speaking to the television program “Good Morning America” ​​on Thursday, Macron, who is visiting the United States, said he believes there are “responsibilities and limits” to freedom of expression.

Researchers recorded an increase in hate speech on the social media platform, after Musk, an advocate for free speech, announced an amnesty for accounts suspended under the company’s previous management.

Musk said the pardoned accounts “did not break the law or engage in spam.”

Musk acquired Twitter on October 27 for $44 billion, and quickly moved to initiate a number of changes to content and staff.