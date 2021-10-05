Macron meets Biden at G20



Biden and Macron (archive)

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday he would meet with his US counterpart Joe Biden at the G20 summit in Rome at the end of October to “reconnect” and move forward after a row over a military agreement between the United States and Australia. “We are going to catch up with the G20,” Macron said as he arrived for a summit in Slovenia. I think it’s the right occasion to see how we can reconnect… It’s about the facts and what we should do together.” Paris was furious over Australia’s decision to cancel a huge contract to buy submarines from France and instead build American-designed submarines as part of the new “Ocos” security alliance with Washington and London.

Source: agencies