Despite the upcoming Olympic Games, France has raised the highest level of terror alert. Macron is concerned about the terrorist attacks in Moscow by the IS offshoot ISPK.

Paris – Four months before the Summer Olympics in Paris, the attack near Moscow alarmed the French authorities: the government shouted the highest of three alert levels. Representatives of the French security forces met in Paris on Monday (March 25) for an emergency meeting. The aim is to take additional precautionary measures, such as increased bag checks before cultural events or church services.

Macron is certain: IS offshoots had also planned attacks in France

France's President Emmanuel Macron explained on the sidelines of a trip to French Guiana, that the Afghan branch of the jihadist militia IS, which claimed responsibility for the attack in Moscow, have also planned attacks in France in recent months. At the same time, he warned Moscow against “instrumentalizing” the attack, a reference to the Kremlin’s stance of ignoring the Islamic State’s commitment and instead establishing a connection with Ukraine.

The Afghan branch Islamic State Province of Khorasan (ISPK) is also currently considered the “biggest Islamist threat” in Germany. Experts assume that he most likely carried out the attack in the concert hall. Western and Russian security services have been monitoring the ISPK for a long time. “The ISPK is currently the biggest Islamist threat in Germany,” said Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD). The ISPK is considered the most internationally oriented IS offshoot. It counts many defectors from the Taliban ruling Afghanistan among its members.

Highest terror alert level in France since October

The highest alert level last applied in France from October 2023 to mid-January. It was declared after an Islamist stabbed a teacher in Arras. The classification entitled “assassination warning” means, among other things, that additional patrols will take place in front of schools and religious sites. It also expands the authorities' powers, for example to close roads or inform the population about warning services.

The decision to declare the highest alert level was made after a meeting of the security cabinet on Sunday in the Elysée Palace, which Macron also took part in.

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said on Monday that French police and gendarmerie were ready to ensure security at the Olympics. “France is particularly threatened because it represents universal values ​​and because it supports secularism,” he explained. The security forces are prepared for the major event. He pointed out that attempted attacks were regularly thwarted.

Terrorist attack in Moscow: Islamic State probably responsible

In a suburb of Moscow on Friday evening, masked attackers broke into a crowded concert hall and opened fire. According to official figures, at least 137 people were killed, including three children. The Russian authorities have not yet commented on the confession of the Islamic State (IS) jihadist militia.

The Afghan branch of the jihadist militia IS, which claimed responsibility for the attack in Moscow, is, in the words of French President Emmanuel Macron, “responsible for several attempted attacks in recent months” in France. In view of the Russian line of linking the attack to Ukraine, Macron warned against “instrumentalization” of the event. “We must guard against any instrumentalization or distortion,” he said on Monday on the sidelines of a visit to French Guiana.

Macron offers Putin cooperation against terrorism – French terror trauma

Macron offered Russia “enhanced cooperation” to combat terrorism. Shortly after the attack that left at least 137 dead on the outskirts of Moscow, the jihadist militia Islamic State (IS) claimed responsibility.

France has long been the focus of Islamist terror. In 2015 in particular, a collective trauma developed in France when the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo was attacked by Islamist terrorists. Almost the entire editorial team died in the attack, and a total of twelve people were killed.

