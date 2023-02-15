How did you feel about the content of this article?

The Prime Minister of France, Elisabeth Borne, announced this Tuesday (14) a new concession on pension reform to the conservative party The Republicans (LR). The assessment of President Emmanuel Macron’s representative is that the party’s votes will be necessary for the bill to advance in Parliament.

Borne pointed out that the governing group in the National Assembly (Chamber of Deputies) will formalize an amendment that will allow for the extension of early retirement for those who started working at age 17 and have covered the full contribution period, which will be 43 years.

In this way, these people will be able to retire early at age 60, which prevents individuals who started their professional life at an early age from having to contribute more than others in practice.

The main axis of the reform is to delay the minimum retirement age from the current 62 years to 64 years and, at the same time, accelerate the extension of the necessary contribution period to obtain a full pension from 42 years currently to 43 in 2027.

The concession made to Os Republicanos should impact around 30,000 people and burden public coffers by 600 million euros annually.

This project has as its main opponents the parties of the left, the extreme right led by the ex-presidential candidate Marine Le Pen and the labor unions, which for five days have been mobilized to carry out strikes and threaten to paralyze France on March 7 if Macron maintains the proposal.